OMG: The Housing Market Is Booming All Over The Place

The latest Case-Shiller home price data is out and it beat analysts’ expectations as home prices rose 0.67 per cent versus the 0.3 per cent rise which was expected.Higher price data in recent months has led some — like Business Insider deputy editor Joe Weisenthal — to call a bottom in the housing market.



Major risks to such calls include rising foreclosure starts. Some experts like Gluskin Sheff chief economist David Rosenberg think the housing market has lower to go.

Regardless, what is observable is that many major cities around the United States are seeing rapid increases in both the amount of homes being sold and the prices at which they are selling.

And other markets could soon follow.

