The Housing Market Just Had Its Worst Quarter Since 2008

A new survey from Zillow shows that the US just had its worst quarter for home sales since 2008.



Some key datapoints:

Nearly 75% of homes in the US lost value from Q1 2010 to Q1 2011. That’s up from 69% the quarter before.

Negative equity hit a brand new high of 28.4%.

Foreclosure re-sales hit a brand new high, representing 23.7%.

Meanwhile, the supply of distressed home continues to be massive. 2 million homes are in the foreclosure process, with another 1.5 million seriously delinquent.

Here are a couple of charts from the report:

Photo: Zillow.com

Photo: Zillow.com

Click here to see the 10 cities where houses are hitting brand new lows, according to Case- Shiller >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.