US Household Wealth Growing Again... Thanks To The Stock Market

Feeling richer these days? US household net worth rose in the second quarter, for the first time since 2007. Most of Q2’s the two trillion dollar rise was due to rising values for US financial assets such as stocks and mutual funds. Real estate’s contribution was positive, but marginally so. Reductions in debt helped as well.



It’s a great sign to see US household wealth back on the mend… now about the rest of that $12.8 trillion.

See the latest Federal Reserve data here.

