A US House committee is launching a bipartisan investigation into Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

A US House of Representatives committee is launching a bipartisan investigation into Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert.

The House’s Oversight committee sent a letter to Michael Rapino, Live Nation’s CEO and president, requesting information about the November 5 music festival that left 10 people dead after a crowd surged during Scott’s performance.

Live Nation Entertainment was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,” for Astroworld Festival, according to a statement from the committee.

The committee is also looking into whether Live Nation was prepared for the event.

In their letter to Rapino, the representatives cited reports claiming that medical and emergency staff hired for the event were inexperienced and that barricades placed in the crowd made it difficult for people to escape the crowd crush.

The letter was sent by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Al Green, and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies,” the committee members wrote.

The investigation will also look into Live Nation’s actions after the concert and into other Live-Nation-led events that resulted in safety issues, the letter said.

The concert’s crowd of 50,000 compressed toward the stage around 9:38 p.m. Concertgoers described not being able to breathe and being trampled on the ground by others in the crowds.

Scott did not stop playing as the crowd turned to chaos. After the fact, he said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He claimed he was not aware of what was going on in the crowd.

Houston Fire Cheif declared the event a “mass casualty” while Scott was still on stage.

Since the performance, Scott has refunded the tickets of everyone there and has offered to pay the funeral costs for those that were killed in the crowd surge.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.