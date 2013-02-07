The US Soccer Team Lost A World Cup Qualifier In The Most Violent City On Earth — Here's What It's Like There

Photo: AP

The US men’s national team lost its first World Cup qualifier today in the most violent city in the world — San Pedro Sula, Honduras.For a brief moment, the city officially stopped — the country declared it a national holiday — to watch its team win.



But after it was over, SPS had to deal with serious gang violence, drug trafficking, and police corruption.

