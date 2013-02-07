The US Soccer Team Lost A World Cup Qualifier In The Most Violent City On Earth — Here's What It's Like There

Photo: AP
The US men’s national team lost its first World Cup qualifier today in the most violent city in the world — San Pedro Sula, Honduras.For a brief moment, the city officially stopped — the country declared it a national holiday — to watch its team win.
But after it was over, SPS had to deal with serious gang violence, drug trafficking, and police corruption.
The citizens suspect the police of widespread corruption. Last year, the country passed a law that allows cops to be given lie detector tests
The US state department has a laundry list of travel warnings. They say not to go out at night, wear jewelry, or leave your hotel alone
Soccer writer Noah Davis reported yesterday that reporters were told not to go more than 200 feet from their hotel
The Honduran team qualified for the last World Cup, and has players like Roger Espinoza who play in the English Premier League
