The Grass That The US Soccer Team Is Playing On Tonight Is An Utter Travesty

The U.S. men’s national team plays Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals tonight, and the sad state of the field is the big pregame talking point.



The game is being held at Cowboy Stadium outside Dallas. The playing surface is typically artificial turf, but real grass was brought in for tonight’s Gold Cup games because soccer should always be played on grass.

Unfortunately, this thing is a disaster.

There are gaps where the sections of turf intersect, green sand is being used to make it look natural, and one USMNT coach told Grant Wahl of Fox Soccer that the field was like concrete.

Terrible field in Dallas for Gold Cup pic.twitter.com/Qwk5WfH3Rd — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 23, 2013

What they’ll use to fill in the seams:

Pile of green sand to fill in grass gaps in Dallas pic.twitter.com/jDQfpwz58f — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 23, 2013

The boundaries are awkward as well:

How are you supposed to take a corner kick with no room? #ConcacafAmateurHour pic.twitter.com/F7d6vH6Lmc — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 23, 2013

Even from above you can see seams and uneven areas:

Installing real grass in Cowboys Stadium for Wednesday’s Gold Cup Soccer matches: USA v Honduras and Mexico v Panama pic.twitter.com/NoXfkE6EQR — MINKERMAN (@HelloMinkerman) July 23, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.