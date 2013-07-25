The Grass That The US Soccer Team Is Playing On Tonight Is An Utter Travesty

Tony Manfred

The U.S. men’s national team plays Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals tonight, and the sad state of the field is the big pregame talking point.

The game is being held at Cowboy Stadium outside Dallas. The playing surface is typically artificial turf, but real grass was brought in for tonight’s Gold Cup games because soccer should always be played on grass.

Unfortunately, this thing is a disaster.

There are gaps where the sections of turf intersect, green sand is being used to make it look natural, and one USMNT coach told Grant Wahl of Fox Soccer that the field was like concrete.

What they’ll use to fill in the seams:

The boundaries are awkward as well:

Even from above you can see seams and uneven areas:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.