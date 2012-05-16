US Homes Are More Affordable Than At Any Time In History

Jill Krasny

Thanks to low rates and depressed home prices, it may be the best time to buy a house in history.

The Housing Affordability Index from the National Association of Realtors is based on the relationship between median home price, median family income and average mortgage interest rate.

A middle-class family earning slightly less than $61,000 could afford a home costing $325,000 in the first quarter, nearly double the cost of a national median single-family ($158,000). 

Said president Moe Veissi: “For those with good credit, we’ve never seen better housing affordability conditions or market opportunities than we see at present.” 

Here’s a look at the index over time:

FRED, housing affordability index

Photo: FRED

