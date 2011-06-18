Find Home Listings And Values By State [INFOGRAPHIC]

The folks at Coldwell Banker have put together an interesting interactive piece which allows you to find out home listings and values on a state-by-state basis.



How much is the average price point of properties in your state?

A quote from the Coldwell Banker blog post:

“The infographic below allows you the ability to compare home values in more than 2,300 real estate markets. HLR is a valuable tool for both sellers looking to estimate the value of their home or buyers trying to gauge real estate prices in a specific market. Click on the states below to compare home values in your area versus other real estate markets across the country. “

Source: Coldwell Banker

