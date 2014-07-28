Here Are The Images The US Says Proves Russian Troops Are Shelling Ukrainians -- From Inside Russia

Someone has been firing grad rockets from Russian territory at Ukrainian troops, and the U.S. government says the culprits are Russian troops.

The US State Department has released images showing what it says are Russian positions that are firing on Ukraine.

Russia is already training separatists on Russian soil and sending them heavy weapons, including the Buk missile system that shot down Malaysia Flight MH17 and killed all 298 people on board.

The high-altitude images released Sunday “provide evidence that Russian forces have fired across the border at Ukrainian military forces, and that Russia-backed separatists have used heavy artillery, provided by Russia, in attacks on Ukrainian forces from inside Ukraine,” according to the office of the director of national intelligence.

Australia is sending unarmed police into disputed territory in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced last night. A group of officers who tried to access the site yesterday had to delay their visit because of fighting in the area.

The first image, taken Monday, shows where shelling has been aimed.

The next one, labelled as being taken on Wednesday, shows a row of vehicles described as “self-propelled artillery only found in Russian military units, on the Russian side of the border, oriented in the direction of a Ukrainian military unit within Ukraine.”

Here is the before and after of one Ukrainian position.

And here’s a look at the Ukrainian position hit by shells and marks left by the troops firing the shells from across the border in Russia.

