Theranos is in trouble again

Regulators for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services are investigating two separate complaints about the practices of blood testing startup Theranos, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The first complaint was filed in September to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services by a former Theranos employee. It alleged that the company instructed employees to continue blood testing patients using Theranos’s devices even though there was evidence of “major stability, precision and accuracy” issues.

The second complaint was filed earlier this month to the FDA by another former employee. It alleged that a study submitted by Theranos last year for a herpes test was extremely problematic due to improper research protocols.

This isn’t the first time Theranos has run into trouble. In October, the FDA released a series of concerns about the company after visiting Theranos’s labs.

