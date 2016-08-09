23-year-old US gymnast has a self-assured plan to make men's gymnastics more popular

Alex Livesey/Getty Sam Mikulak is the four-time, reigning all-around national champion.

Compared to the dominant, star-studded US women’s gymnastics team, the US men’s team has flown under the radar.

Though the US men’s team actually finished second in their qualifying round, to the surprise of many, they still fail to attract the hype of the usually more successful women’s team.

The men’s team recently lamented their lack of marketability to the Wall Street Journal’s Louise Radnofsky and Ben Cohen. One gymnast, 23-year-old Sam Mikulak has a confident plan that he thinks could make the men’s team more popular.

“Maybe compete with our shirts off,” Mikulak said. “People make fun of us for wearing tights. But if they saw how yoked we are maybe that would make a difference.”

Added Jake Dalton, “We have great physiques. Incredible physiques.”

According to WSJ, this shirtless selfie of the men’s team training in Rio was a ploy to show off their incredible physiques.



Of course, despite what Mikulak may think, it doesn’t seem like there’s much doubting how “yoked” male gymnasts are. After all, their leotards are hardly veiled. Here’s Mikulak at the qualifying heat in Rio:

Yoked, indeed!

The easiest path to more attention may be more success, but Mikulak’s suggestion can’t hurt, either.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.