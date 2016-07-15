Here's what Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas eats in a day

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Gabby Douglas holding up her gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Now that Gabby Douglas has (once again) secured a spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, she’s about to head to Rio de Janeiro to compete in the upcoming Olympics.

But until then, the gymnast is understandably training up a storm, devoting 30 hours a week to practicing her gold-winning moves. She’s also adhering to a strict diet.

Douglas shared with Cosmopolitan the details of a typical day, including her time at the gym and what foods she consumes.

The Olympian wakes up each day at 7 a.m. to make it to her 8 a.m. practice.

She begins her day by drinking a glass of water, and also eats a bowl of hot oatmeal and a banana with her tea.

And then, from 8 a.m. to noon, she’s in the gym working on her routines and new skills.

“I’m training for four completely different events — vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise — so building endurance is key right now, and the only breaks I take are for water,” Dogulas told Cosmopolitan.

Douglas eats lunch at noon, and said she likes to stick with simple meals, so that she doesn’t have anything too heavy before she starts working out again at 2 p.m.

For lunch, Douglas eats lean protein, as well as something sweet.

On this day, her grandma made her chicken breast and grilled asparagus with balsamic vinaigrette.

She finished her lunch with a handful of almonds and two ounces of melted dark chocolate.

Her afternoon training begins at 2 p.m., and lasts for two hours.



“I’m extremely focused right now and make sure every training counts. I’m definitely looking forward to getting out there to compete for Team USA,” Douglas told Cosmopolitan.

For dinner, Douglas eats grilled salmon with sauteed garlic green beans and one cup of pasta.

But of course, she made sure to have some dessert with her meal — treating herself to homemade gingerbread.

The Olympian was in bed by 7:30 p.m. to meditate, and texted her family goodnight at 9 p.m.

