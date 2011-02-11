US Guns Flood Mexico? Maybe Not So Much.

Photo: svadilfari on flickr

There are three wars going on in Mexico. The first is the war among the drug cartels for control of the business. The second is the war on the cartels being waged by the Mexican government. The third is the war being waged by criminals on the citizens of Mexico.As these wars rage on, the Mexican authorities complain that the wars would be much less savage (and deadly) if the United States would stop supplying all the guns. They’ve marketed a “fact” — that the US supplies 90% of the weaponry used by criminals and gangs — to deflect responsibility for the mayhem.



Stratfor examines the “fact” and, unsurprisingly, finds that it’s fiction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.