Amid the fallout of the deadly terror attacks in Paris, a number of US governors are rejecting the relocation of Syrian refugees to the US.

Among the governors are John Kasich and Bobby Jindal, who are both running to be the next president of the United States.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.