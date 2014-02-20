US Government Warns Of Potential Shoe-Bomb Threat On Overseas Flights

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning airlines about a new potential security threat in the form of explosives in shoes, NBC News reports.

The threats relate to possible attacks on passenger jets and are reportedly considered to be credible.

There isn’t any indication of a specific plot, however, according to NBC.

Officials are primarily concerned about overseas flights into the U.S. and have told screeners to use explosive trace detection swabs to check passenger shoes.

A DHS official told the New York Daily News that the warning is part of “regular communications” with their partners about the “ever evolving threat environment.”

