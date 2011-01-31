The CBO Reveals 10 Cringeworthy Facts About U.S. Government Spending

Gregory White

The CBO just released its latest budget projections for 2011, and it’s full of interesting data on what spending, revenue, and the deficit will look like this year.

It’s also full of damning numbers on our current state of spending that may surprise.

It will be important to note the size of spending on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and defence when the great budget cut debate real kicks off in the weeks ahead.

2009's deficit to GDP ratio was the highest in 65 years. That's before the end of World War II.

Source: CBO

U.S. government debt held by the public will more than double between 2010 and 2020.

Source: CBO

The projected U.S. budget deficit for 2011 is $1.5 trillion. That's $4,808 per person in the U.S.

Source: CBO, Census

U.S. government spending in 2011 is projected to be $3.7 trillion. That's over $500 billion more than China, the UK, Canada, and Australia spent combined in 2009.

Source: CBO, Wikipedia

The U.S. plans to spend $366 billion more on defence in 2011 than China, the UK, France, Russia, and Germany spent combined in 2009.

Source: CBO, Wikipedia

Government revenues will be only 15% of GDP in 2011. That's the lowest level since 1950.

Source: CBO

The U.S. government will spend $846 billion on Medicare and Medicaid in 2011. That's more than the projected 2011 GDP of Turkey.

Source: CBO, Wikipedia

The CBO projects the U.S. government will spend $1.8 trillion on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2012 and 2021.

Source: CBO

The U.S. government will spend $225 billion on interest payments on its debt in 2011, $13 billion more than the entire market cap of GE.

Source: CBO

Since 1971, The U.S. government has only run a budget surplus for four years (1997-2001).

Source: CBO

