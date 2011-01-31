The CBO Reveals 10 Cringeworthy Facts About U.S. Government Spending

The CBO just released its latest budget projections for 2011, and it’s full of interesting data on what spending, revenue, and the deficit will look like this year.



It’s also full of damning numbers on our current state of spending that may surprise.

It will be important to note the size of spending on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and defence when the great budget cut debate real kicks off in the weeks ahead.

