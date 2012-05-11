US Government Has More "Big Data" Than It Knows What to Do With

It’s a valid question: “Why has all the data the government has been collecting turned out to be too big to handle?” The results of a U.S. and state government IT survey released this week by the public sector IT community MeriTalk sheds a bright, halogen spotlight on the answer: It’s because it’s being collected in an unfiltered format and is waiting for someone – anyone – to claim it and write viable applications for it.



