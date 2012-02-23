INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 6600 Years Of civilisation's Love For Gold

Frank Holmes and the folks over at US Global Investors are pretty bullish on gold. They point to the world’s long love affair for the yellow metal.



And that love affair is constantly evolving. According to the World Gold Council, China just overtook India as the largest market for gold.

“I always say the trend is your friend, and I believe China’s increasing demand for gold is one trend that is just getting started,” writes Frank Holmes.

Here’s US Global Investors’ interactive gold timeline for your viewing pleasure:



