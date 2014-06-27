The US Shocks Everyone, Advances To The Round Of 16 At The World Cup

The United States men national team has escaped Group G, finishing second on goal difference after a rain-soaked 1-0 loss to Germany.

The U.S. was a heavy underdog in this group. Germany was one of the favourites to win the entire tournament, Portugal was ranked 4th in the world, and Ghana had knocked the U.S. out of two-straight World Cups.

But with an admittedly lucky win against Ghana, a brutal draw against Portugal, and a wonderfully close loss against Germany, the U.S. did enough to send themselves through to the knockout stage.

It was the exact “best case scenario” for the U.S. that many were talking about before the tournament.

The final standings. The U.S. finished tied with Portugal on points but advanced with the better goal difference:

The U.S. didn’t give Germany much of a test on Thursday. They couldn’t muster a shot on goal, and they were out of sync whenever they tried to counter.

But with Portugal beating Ghana 2-1 on a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, the U.S. is through.

The lone goal came from Thomas Muller in the 55th minute. It was an excellent finish.

The U.S. will likely play Belgium in their Round of 16 match. Belgium is one of the top 10 teams in the world, but they’re not Germany or Brazil or Argentina or even France.

All things considered, it’s not an impossible task for the U.S. to get into the quarterfinals.

The USMNT will have to improve though. All the attacking flare they showed against Portugal disappeared with the sustained pressing from Germany.

Bottom line: It’s a great day for U.S. soccer. This was one of the hardest groups in the entire tournament, and the U.S. found a way to get out of it.

Check out our full live blog below with extra screenshots and commentary.

