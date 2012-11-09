There's Been A BIG Upward Revision To US GDP Tracking

Thanks to the narrower-than-expected trade deficit, there’s been a BIG upward tracking in economic growth.



CNBC’s Steve Liesman and the New York Times’s Annie Lowery each tweeted that Macro Advisers has increased its estimate for GDP growth:

Macro Advisers: 3q GDP tracking 2.9%, up from advance est. of 2%. Enough to lower unemp. rate. 4q running just 1.3% — steve liesman (@steveliesman) November 8, 2012

Macroeconomic Advisers bumps up Q3 GDP estimate to 2.9% annual pace. — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) November 8, 2012

Another strike against statistical “truthers” who think that the economy has just been manipulated ahead of the election.

