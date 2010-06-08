Don't Dismiss GDP Data Just Because Of Inventory Effects

Recent U.S. GDP growth has received a hefty boost from inventory rebuilding. For example, 1.65% of Q1’s 3.0% GDP growth resulted from the positive contribution of U.S. companies increasing their inventories, rather than serving the end demand of their customers.



Companies have been re-stocking inventory levels after making deep cuts during the crisis, and one criticism of the latest GDP data is that the positive effects from inventory re-stocking should be discounted since they will soon disappear once American companies have completely rebuilt their inventories.

This criticism sounds plausible at face value. Inventory levels surely can’t rise forever, at some point they need to stabilise and GDP will no longer receive a positive boost from the re-stocking cycle.

Yet you can’t simply write-off the positive effects of rising U.S. inventories for three reasons.

1) Inventory re-stocking is part of the economic cycle. Just as you count negative hits to GDP when inventories are pared back, such as during the crisis, you also need to count re-stocking in order to fairly judge the economy. If we hadn’t counted inventory de-stocking during the crisis, GDP data would have looked far, far better. So you can’t just cherry pick negative inventory cycle effects while ignoring the positive effects.

2) Economies have different drivers at different parts of the cycle. While inventory levels surely can’t rise forever, the re-stocking cycle is a driver of economic growth in the early part of an up-cycle. In later stages, other drivers will pick up the slack. For example, job losses can continue even during the early stages of an economic rebound, thus have a negative effect on economic activity, but then tend to reverse at a later stage and provide positive effects towards the economy. Different parts of the cycle will have different drivers, you can’t expect constant growth from the same drivers throughout the economic cycle.

3) The inventory up-cycle can last a lot longer than many nay-sayers suggest. Finally, the GDP support caused by rising inventory levels can last many years. These re-stocking cycles don’t generally disappear in just a few quarters. For example, the chart below from Carl Riccadonna of Deutschebank shows how the last two U.S. inventory up-cycles last multiple years:

10 years in the 1990’s…

Six years in the 2000’s…

Deutsche Bank’s Carl Riccadonna:

The historical record shows that restocking cycles tend to last for several years, so given that last quarter was the first quarter showing a positive change in private inventories (+$33.9B) in two years, we are unlikely to see renewed contraction for some time—unless suppliers are simply unable to restock given robust demand. The inventory liquidation during the course of the downturn was record large in magnitude, so stocks remain far out of alignment with the level of demand. Hence, attempts at inventory rebuilding will support economic output for a considerable while longer

Looking to the chart above, we can see that the most recent inventory up-cycle has just begun. Thus even if it is only half as long as the previous one (perhaps factoring in particular caution this time around on the part of U.S. companies given the recent financial crisis), then we still have a few more years to go.

(See more on the inventory cycle via Deutschebank, US Economics/Strategy Weekly, 4 June 2010)

