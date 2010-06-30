US Futures Shoot Lower After Horrible ADP Report

Update: The market is open, and stocks are down.



Original post: That was a fun rally while it lasted. It’s over now.

US futures are now clearly in the red, with about an hour to go until the market opens.

The weak ADP jobs report punched the market in the gut. Tomorrow we get initial claims, and then Friday is the big jobs report.

It appears the other shoe may be dropping, and that the market is now starting to react more to what’s happening domestically, than to what’s going on in Europe. Hold onto your hats.

