US Markets Are Doing Nothing Ahead Of The Massive Data Dump

U.S. markets are in a holding pattern ahead of today’s trading session.



Dow futures are down just 18 points. S&P futures are down 0.5 points. Gold is up $4. And the 10-year yield is at 2.62%.

At 8:15 a.m. ET we get the ADP jobs report.

At 8:30 a.m. we get the Q2 GDP report with revisions going back to 1929.

At 9:45 a.m. we get the Chicago PMI report.

And at 2:00 p.m. we get the Fed’s latest monetary policy announcement.

