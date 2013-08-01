US Futures Are Looking Strong

U.S. stock market futures are rallying ahead of the Thursday trading session.
Dow futures are up 109 points.
S&P futures are up 11 points.
Nasdaq futures are up 20 points.
The positive numbers come in the wake of a mix of economic data, including manufacturing PMI reports from every major economy in Asia and Europe.
The message is clear: emerging Asia is slowing across the board, while the trouble euro zone countries sprout economic green shoots.
Here’s a look Dow futures since yesterday’s close via FinViz.
