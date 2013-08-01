US Futures Are Looking Strong

U.S. stock market futures are rallying ahead of the Thursday trading session.



Dow futures are up 109 points.

S&P futures are up 11 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 20 points.

The positive numbers come in the wake of a mix of economic data, including manufacturing PMI reports from every major economy in Asia and Europe.

The message is clear: emerging Asia is slowing across the board, while the trouble euro zone countries sprout economic green shoots.

Here’s a look Dow futures since yesterday’s close via FinViz.

