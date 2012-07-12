Dow Futures Are Getting Ugly

Futures are slowly sinking in ahead of the U.S. stock market open.



Dow futures are down a solid 100 points right now.

Asian stocks tanked and European stocks are tumbling.

Overnight, South Korea and Brazil both slashed their benchmark interest rates. Japan expanded its easy monetary policy. All of these moves are being made in efforts to boost local the local economies. Conversely, they’re all indicative of economic growth concerns.

Photo: FinViz

