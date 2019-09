Yes, it’s a long way until the open in New York, but as of right now it’s looking like it will be a good one.



Here’s a look at S&P futures:

We noted earlier that the early Monday action had all the makings of a classic “risk on” kinda day, helped in part by seemingly benign Basel rules for banks.

