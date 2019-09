Asia picks up the baton that the US handed off in the final minutes of trading.



Here’s the Nikkei. It’s now down over 2%.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Us futures are off significantly. Dow futures are off nearly triple digits.

Meanwhile the euro is holding $1.23 by the skin of its teeth.

For a wrapup of the US market action, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.