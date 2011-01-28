US Futures Slipping, While India Is Taking Another Large Nosedive

Generally mixed markets right now, as the world awaits the first estimate of US Q4 GDP, which hits at 8:30.



US futures are down a little. Commodities aren’t moving wildly in one direction or another.

The big loser is ground zero in the emerging market inflation battle, Bombay, where stocks are off nearly 2%, thus cementing its status (easily) as the big loser of the year so far (on a similar note, Jakarta fell nearly 1%).

