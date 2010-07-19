US Futures Slip Off Highs, BP Slides On Seep-Gate

US futures are still higher, but have noticeably pulled back from highs made about an hour ago.



The NASDAQ is getting close to flat. Dow futures are up about 30.

BP is off about 2% following fears about the new seep though given the big runup, and the potential implications of the seep, this may not be as bad as one would expect.

For a full roundup of the morning’s news, see here.

