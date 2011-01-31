US Futures Sliding After Egypt Chaos, And Losses In India, Indonesia, And Europe

Photo: AP

The Shanghai composite was a big winner last night, but generally speaking the tenor of the day is negative.US futures are all lower, having slid recently in the last couple of hours.



Most overseas markets are down. India fell 1.4%. Jakarta fell 2.25%.. In Spain, the IBEX is off about 1%.

But it could be worse. The euro has erased most of its early losses. And after initially spiking, both gold and oil have given back some.

The bottom line is that it’s not a total washout just yet.

