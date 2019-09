U.S. futures are in the red this morning. But they are way off of their lowest levels seen at around 6:00 AM ET.



Dow futures are down 77 points.

S&P 500 futures are down 8.4 points.

Nasdaq futures are down 13.2 points.

Here’s a look at this morning’s action in S&P futures via FinViz:

FinViz

