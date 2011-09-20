Why It's Weird That Futures Are Rallying Right Now

Futures are up nicely in the pre-market, with the S&P pointing to a gain of about 10 points, and the Dow up 100.



Why is it weird?

Despite last week’s long rally, and yesterday’s impressive market comeback, this would be the first day in over 7 days that we’re higher in the early going.

Every day last week started in the red early, and ended in the green. We’re almost scared.

Chart from FinViz:

