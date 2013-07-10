Markets Are Staging A Pretty Remarkable Rally

U.S. futures are looking firm ahead of the open.



This is particularly impressive considering the horrific Chinese trade report and the fact that the stock market has been up for four straight days.

Dow futures are currently up 15 points. S&P futures are flat.

Markets in Europe remain in the red, but they’re off of their lows.

Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz:

