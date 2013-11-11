The Weekend Is Over And US Futures Are Going Nowhere

REUTERS/Jeff Haynes Jack Amwoza (L) and his wife Carlene walk through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honour veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. Veterans Day is observed on November 11.

The weekend is over and stock futures are going nowhere.

Both Dow and S&P futures contracts were off as much as -0.07% Sunday, according to Marketwatch.

Brent crude oil contracts are only up 0.29% despite negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program having broken down over the weekend.

Gold was off -0.07%.

The bond markets are closed tomorrow and Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing will be held Thursday.

