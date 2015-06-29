US futures are open and stocks are getting crushed.

Shortly after futures opened at 6:00 pm ET, S&P 500 futures were down 1.7%, or 37 points, to around 2,060.

Closer to 7:20 pm ET, the S&P was off its lowest levels of the day and was down closer to 30 points, or 1.4%.

Dow futures were off 298 points, or around 1.7%, while Nasdaq futures were also off 1.7%, or around 79 points.

Dow futures at one point were down as much as 317 points, but near 7:20 pm ET where off 230, or 1.3%.

Stocks were following the lead of the euro, which was dropping hard against the dollar, falling 1.7% to below $US1.10 while losing more than 2% against the Japanese yen and falling to its lowest level against the British pound since 2007.

The drop in stocks comes after a wild weekend of headlines out of Greece that saw talks between Greece and its creditors break down, Greece call a referendum vote on the latest bailout terms for next Sunday, while Greek banks and the Athens stock exchange have been closed for at least the next week.

Greece also has a €1.6 billion payment due to the IMF on Tuesday, which it appears they will miss.

