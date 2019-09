S&P 500 Futures

Photo: FinViz.com

US futures are rallying, which suggests Asian markets are just playing catch-up with the rest of the world.Dow futures are up 76 points.



S&P 500 futures are up 9 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 20 points.

