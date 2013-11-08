Stocks Are Going Nuts After The ECB Move

The ECB’s shocking interest rate cut announcement has markets going totally wild.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 1.1%.
Germany’s DAX is up 1.0%.
Spains IBEX is up 1.2%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7%.
U.S. stock market futures are also rocketing higher with Dow futures now up 87 points. Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.