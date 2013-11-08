Stocks Are Going Nuts After The ECB Move

The ECB’s shocking interest rate cut announcement has markets going totally wild.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 1.1%.

Germany’s DAX is up 1.0%.

Spains IBEX is up 1.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7%.

U.S. stock market futures are also rocketing higher with Dow futures now up 87 points. Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz.

