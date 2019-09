U.S. futures have gone from negative to positive this morning.

Dow futures are up 38 points. S&P 500 futures are up 3.8 points.

This comes despite new signs of slowing in China and the euro zone.

Later today, we’ll get the latest tally of U.S. initial jobless claims and flash PMI.

Here’s a look at the move in Dow futures via FinViz.

