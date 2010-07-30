US Futures Near Lows Of The Morning, Ahead Of Imminent GDP Release

With about 15 minutes to go until the gold standard of economic reports — the GDP report — is released, US markets are near their lows of the day, though not dramatically off.



It seems a safe guess that markets could easily shoot one way or another right after the report comes out at 8:30. Analysts expect headline growth of 2.7%, though the range goes as low as 2%.

Photo: FinViz

