The rough market session continues into the early hours of the Friday open in Asia.



Japan is down sharply, currently off over 2%.

Meanwhile, US futures keep grinding lower after the bell.

Watch for more rough going tomorrow, especially in tech, as HP fell 10% after the bell following the announcement of re-org plans.

