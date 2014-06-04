Futures Slip After ADP Miss

U.S. stock futures have pulled back a bit following the ADP jobs report missed expectations.

Dow futures are down about 29 points, while S&P 500 futures are lower by 4.5 points and Nasdaq futures are down 10 points.

The ADP report showed private companies added just 179,000 jobs in May, short of estimates for 210,000.

Its a busy day for data, with U.S. trade balance, ISM non-manufacturing data, and the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book report all expected later today.

