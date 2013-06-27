Markets Are Rallying

Sam Ro

U.S. futures are looking up ahead of the open.

  • Dow futures are up 84 points
  • S&P 500 futures are up 10 points
  • Nasdaq futures are up 15 points

Earlier today, we learned that initial jobless claims dropped to 346,000 last week, and personal income jumped by 0.5% in May.

If things stay green, this would be the third straight up-day in a row.

Here’s a look at the action in Dow futures.

