Markets Are Rallying

U.S. futures are looking up ahead of the open.



Dow futures are up 84 points

S&P 500 futures are up 10 points

Nasdaq futures are up 15 points

Earlier today, we learned that initial jobless claims dropped to 346,000 last week, and personal income jumped by 0.5% in May.

If things stay green, this would be the third straight up-day in a row.

Here’s a look at the action in Dow futures.

