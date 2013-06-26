Markets Are Barely Budging After The Ugly GDP Report

We’re a bit taken aback by the newly released revisions to Q1 GDP.



GDP growth was slashed to 1.8% from a previous reading of 2.4%.

Personal consumption growth was cut to 2.6% from 3.4%.

For now, markets are taking it in stride and barely budging.

Dow futures are up 60 points.

S&P 500 futures are up 9 points.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is sitting at 2.52%.

Here’s a look at Dow futures since yesterday’s close.

