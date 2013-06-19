Markets Are Holding Steady Ahead Of The Fed

It’s Fed day.
At 2:00 PM ET, the Ben Bernanke and the Fed will update us on the direction of monetary policy. Everyone will sift through every last word for clues regarding a tapering, or gradual reduction, of its bond-buying plan.
For now, markets are looking calm.
Dow futures are down just 7 points. S&P futures are flat. Nasdaq futures are up 4 points.
Here’s a look at the moves in the futures since yesterday’s market close.
FinViz
