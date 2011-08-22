U.S. Futures Gain Ahead Of Open

Photo: Dave Parker via Flickr

U.S. markets indicate a higher open on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce another round of quantitative easing.Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points to 10954, the S&P 500 rose 16 points to 1140, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 33.80 points to 2074.80.



Moving closer to the opening bell, the Dow is lower than the 148 it had added earlier this morning.

Here’s the volatility in the Dow over the past two weeks:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.