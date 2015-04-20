US futures are bouncing back

Good morning!

Ahead of Monday’s market open, US stock futures are pointing to a big bounce back after stocks got destroyed on Friday.

Near 7:10 am ET, Dow futures were up 105 points, S&P 500 futures were up, and Nasdaq futures were up.

On Friday, Wall Street saw a big sell off, with the Dow falling 279 points, the S&P 500 losing 23 points, and the Nasdaq losing 76.

On Monday, Chinese stocks were selling off, extending losses that started after markets in China closed on Friday following the initiation of new rules from regulators that cracked down on certain financing for buying stocks and allowed increased betting against stock prices.

Over the weekend, Chinese regulators cut the reserve requirement for banks, potentially unlocking liquidity in the Chinese financial system, but these measures seem, at least early on Monday, not to be boosting financial markets.

Stocks in Europe, meanwhile, were higher on Monday.

It’s a quiet week for economic data, but a busy week for corporate earnings.

