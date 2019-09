Serious question: Is there any reason not to be bullish right now?



Yes, obviously that’s the kind of question that proceeds doom, but it’s also true that we’re experiencing a major wind pocket right now, with little to bring us down.

As such, stocks are up again this morning.

Photo: CNNMoney.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.