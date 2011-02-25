US Futures Gain More Ground, While China Is Sliding

After a stunning turnaround in stocks today (details here) US equities are continuing to rally, with a few extra points tacked on in the after-market futures.



The Nikkei is also up modestly, and nothing crazy is happening in the oil market right now, ahead of what’s expected to be a huge day of protest in Libya.

The one loser is China right now, which is down a bit less than 0.5%.

