US Futures Flat, While Euro Sits Above $1.25, And European Markets Tick Up Modestly

Everything’s quiet right now, and you should probably expect it to stay that way until the big weekly jobs report at 8:30.



The euro is sitting above $1.25, a level it seemingly hasn’t seen in ages. European markets are up modestly, while US futures on this day before a long weekend are basically flat.

It’s going to be a slow day. In addition to the coming 3-day weekend, the World Cup starts again early in the trading day.

