US Stock Market Futures Cut Losses In Half

UPDATE:
Media outlets are now calling the election for President Obama.
Futures have been a bit volatile, but they’re still down.
Dow futures are down 48 points after being down by as much as 106 points. S&P futures are down 6.5 after being down by as much as 13 points.
Follow full elections results here >
Photo: FinViz
10:07 PM EST:
US futures are at their lows of the electronic trading session as Obama inches closer to re-election.
Dow futures are down 80 points. S&P futures are down by 10 points.
Photo: FinViz
7:59 PM EST:
Don’t want to read anything into it, but, US futures are fading, as the results will come in.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.