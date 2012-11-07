US Stock Market Futures Cut Losses In Half

Joe Weisenthal, Sam Ro

UPDATE:
Media outlets are now calling the election for President Obama.

Futures have been a bit volatile, but they’re still down.

Dow futures are down 48 points after being down by as much as 106 points. S&P futures are down 6.5 after being down by as much as 13 points.

10:07 PM EST:
US futures are at their lows of the electronic trading session as Obama inches closer to re-election.

Dow futures are down 80 points.  S&P futures are down by 10 points.

7:59 PM EST:
Don’t want to read anything into it, but, US futures are fading, as the results will come in.

 

